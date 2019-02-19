The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Will Be Traveling to [Spoiler] in Season 3

After trips to Paris and the Catskills in Season 2, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is jetting off to a fresh locale next season. (Let’s hope she packs her sunglasses.)

Season 3’s plot will take Midge to sunny Miami, co-star Tony Shalhoub tells ET Online. “I think I’ve heard that we’re going to Miami in June. That’s all I know,” the actor teased at the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday. “I don’t know what that [involves]. It’s about [Midge’s] tour, but that’s all I got.” At the end of the Amazon comedy’s second season, Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge accepted an offer to join crooner Shy Baldwin on a tour of the U.S. and Europe — and ditched fiancé Benjamin to spend one more night with her ex Joel.

Midge’s dad Abe is (slowly) getting used to the idea of his daughter pursuing a career in stand-up comedy, Shalhoub adds: “I think that maybe he’s starting to realize that this isn’t just a pipe dream and that maybe, in the eyes of the public, she’s got something… I’m not sure, but I think there’s a little bit of a thaw going on.”

