The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of Aug. 18

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “BitMovio” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 12 premieres (including 13 Reasons Why and The Righteous Gemstones), 15 season — and series — finales (including Pose and Baskets) and so much more.

Sunday, Aug. 18

8 pm Good Witch Season 5 finale (Hallmark Channel)

8 pm The Rook Season 1 finale (Starz)

9 pm City on a Hill Season 1 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Downton Abbey Live! Special (PBS)

9 pm I Am Patrick Swayze documentary premiere (Paramount Network)

9 pm The Movies docuseries finale (CNN)

9 pm Sweetbitter Season 2 finale (Starz; two episodes)

10 pm The Righteous Gemstones series premiere (HBO; two episodes)

Monday, Aug. 19

8 pm Beat Shazam Season 3 finale (Fox)

9:30 pm I Ship It Season 2 premiere (The CW)

Tuesday, Aug. 20

9 pm Animal Kingdom Season 4 finale (TNT)

10 pm Pose Season 2 finale (FX)

10:30 pm Alternatino With Arturo Castro Season 1 finale (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm The Detour Season 4 finale (TBS)

Wednesday, Aug. 21

3 am Hyperdrive series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am American Factory documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am This Way Up series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

8 pm Ghosthunters revival premiere (A&E)

10 pm Hollywood Game Night time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm Psychic Kids revival premiere (A&E)

Thursday, Aug. 22

3 am Riviera Season 2 finale (Sundance Now)

8 pm Holey Moley Season 1 finale (ABC; two episodes)

10 pm Baskets series finale (FX)

Friday, Aug. 23

3 am 13 Reasons Why Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Jawline documentary premiere (Hulu)

Saturday, Aug. 24

7 pm Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 2 finale (Ovation; two episodes)

8 pm V.C. Andrews’ Heaven Casteel Saga miniseries finale (Lifetime)

9 pm Hitsville: The Making of Motown documentary premiere (Showtime)

