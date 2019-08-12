Lifetime's College Admissions Scandal Movie Adds Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner in Lead Roles

RELATED STORIES College Admissions Scandal to Be Turned Into Scripted TV Series — Who Should Play Felicity and Lori?

Lifetime’s take on the widely publicized college admissions scandal has found its leads in Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner… but they’re not playing who you think they’re playing.

Initially greenlit in July, the cable flick — tentatively titled College Admissions Scandal — will chronicle the real-life story of how more than 50 individuals were exposed for criminally conspiring to influence admissions decisions at America’s top universities.

Although actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were two of the biggest names involved in the scandal, which first made headlines in March, Miller and Kirshner will not be portraying the women. Rather, the film follows two wealthy mothers — interior designer Caroline (Miller) and financial services firm owner Bethany (Kirshner) — who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible colleges.

When college admissions consultant Rick Singer (played by Stargate SG-1‘s Michael Shanks) offers a side door into those prestigious institutions, Caroline and Bethany willingly partake… until Rick cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, forcing the mothers to face the consequences of their crimes.

Miller’s recent TV credits include Criminal Minds and Riverdale, while Kirshner currently recurs on Star Trek: Discovery. Our sister site Deadline was first to report their casting.

Production on College Admissions Scandal is slated to begin this month. Your thoughts on these leading ladies? Drop ’em in a comment below.