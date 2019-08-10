The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 11

RELATED STORIES Fall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Fall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates Fall TV Poll: Which New Shows Are You Most Looking Forward To?

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “INSP” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 18 premieres (including Succession, Lodge 49 and David Makes Man), 13 season — and series — finales (including Elementary) and so much more.

Sunday, Aug. 11

8 pm Teen Choice Awards (Fox)

8 pm Top Gear Season 27 finale (BBC America)

8 pm The Walking Dead: Season 10 Preview Special (AMC)

9 pm Claws Season 3 finale (TNT)

9 pm Grantchester Season 4 finale (PBS)

9 pm Succession Season 2 premiere (HBO)

10 pm Jamestown series finale (PBS)

Monday, Aug. 12

9 pm Our Boys series premiere (HBO; two episodes)

9 pm The Terror Season 2 (Infamy) premiere (AMC)

10 pm Legion series finale (FX)

10 pm Lodge 49 Season 2 premiere (AMC)

11 pm Straight Up Steve Austin series premiere (USA Network)

Tuesday, Aug. 13

3 am Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Hip Hop Squares Season 5 premiere (VH1)

10 pm Adam Ruins Everything Season 6 premiere (truTV)

12 am The Disappearance miniseries finale (WGN America)

Wednesday, Aug. 14

3 am The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 finale (Hulu)

8 pm America’s Got Talent time slot premiere/first results show (NBC)

8 pm Big Brother time slot premiere (CBS)

8 pm Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Card Sharks Season 1 finale (ABC)

9 pm Songland time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm David Makes Man series premiere (OWN)

10 pm The InBetween Season 1 finale (NBC)

10 pm Krypton Season 2 finale (Syfy)

10 pm Match Game Season 4 finale (ABC)

Thursday, Aug. 15

3 am Sacred Games Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Why Women Kill series premiere (CBS All Access)

9 pm Family Food Fight Season 1 finale (ABC)

10 pm Elementary series finale (CBS)

Friday, Aug. 16

3 am Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time stand-up comedy special premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus TV-movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Mindhunter Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

