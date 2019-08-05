Marvel and ABC in 'Active Talks' for Female-Focused Superhero Series

RELATED STORIES Grand Hotel Reveals the Truth About Javi's Accident -- Who's to Blame?

Grand Hotel Reveals the Truth About Javi's Accident -- Who's to Blame? A Happy Endings Revival? ABC Boss Says She's 'Hearing Whispers'

With Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on its way out, could another Marvel property swoop in to fill the comic void at ABC? That sounds like the plan, according to network president Karey Burke, who spoke with Deadline about a female-focused project currently in the works.

“I have spoken to Marvel, and we are in active talks about one project in particular,” Burke said, adding that the show’s central character would be “something brand new, mostly.” In true Marvel fashion, no additional details were made available, leaving hungry fans to speculate. (But that’s half the fun, right?)

If this feels familiar to you, here’s why: It was around this time last year that ABC began developing a separate series that would reportedly focus on a group of lesser-known female characters from the Marvel roster. Nothing else was revealed about the project at the time, save for its author, Wonder Woman scribe Allan Heinberg.

And, of course, ABC already gave us one female-centric Marvel series in Agent Carter, starring Hayley Atwell, which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2016.

In other recent comic news, The CW is also looking to add a new superhero show (of the DC variety) to its roster, with flagship series Arrow preparing to enter its final season this fall. The network currently calls itself home to six DC shows — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwoman.

Which of Marvel’s (many) underused female characters do you hope will get her own ABC series? Drop a comment with your picks below.