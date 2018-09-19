Marvel Drama Series About Female Superheroes in Development at ABC

Another live-action Marvel TV series is in the works, this time focused on several lesser-known female figures in the comic giant’s roster. Wonder Woman scribe Allan Heinberg will write the untitled project for ABC, though additional details are not yet available. Deadline speculates that the series would likely focus on more obscure Marvel superheroes, such as A-Force, Lady Liberators (pictured above) and Fearless Defenders.

This news comes on the heels of Disney announcing that several Marvel shows are in development for its still-untitled streaming service, one of which would focus on Thor‘s Loki (with Tom Hiddleston reprising the fan-favorite role), while another would take a closer look at the life of Scarlet Witch (with Elisabeth Olsen attached to star).

As it stands, there are already quite a few Marvel series currently airing and/or streaming, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Cloak & Dagger (Freeform), Daredevil (Netflix), Jessica Jones (Netflix), Luke Cage (Netflix), The Punisher (Netflix) and Runaways (Hulu) — and that’s not including the multiple animated series on various networks.

