CW Looking to Add New Arrowverse Series in 2020 — Any Guesses?

As Arrow approaches its final 10 episodes, and even with Batwoman set to swing into action this fall, The CW is already eyeballing another addition to the Arrowverse.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Sunday, CW president Mark Pedowitz told reporters that the network is looking to add another DC Comics property to its slate, for the 2020-2021 TV season.

Pedowitz firmly declined to hint at what that property might be, though he later confirmed that it would be immediately set in the Arrowverse (as opposed to Black Lightning, which will have aired for two-plus seasons before officially joining the fold via the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover airing late this fall).

As for whether the “next generation” of Arrow characters — including 2040 versions of Mia and William — introduced in the Arrowverse flagship series’ seventh season and continuing into the farewell run might be considered for their own offshoot, Pedowitz told TVLine, “There’s a possibility, but we haven’t fully had the discussion about that one way or another.”

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.