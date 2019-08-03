The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 4

RELATED STORIES Fall TV 2019: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Dekkoo” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 32 premieres (including BH90210, GLOW and Preacher), 16 season — and series — finales (including Divorce, Euphoria and Perpetual Grace, LTD) and so much more.

Sunday, Aug. 4

3 am Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 4 premiere (Netflix)

8 pm CMA Fest 2019 (ABC)

8 pm Serengeti docuseries premiere (Discovery Channel)

9 pm Alaskan Bush People Season 10 premiere (Discovery Channel)

9 pm Flip It Like Disick series premiere (E!)

9 pm Preacher final season premiere (AMC; two episodes)

9 pm Worst Cooks in America Season 17 premiere (Food Network)

10 pm Euphoria Season 1 finale (HBO)

10 pm Perpetual Grace, LTD Season 1 finale (Epix)

Monday, Aug. 5

3 am No Good Nick Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

7 pm Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ Season 4 premiere (Pluto TV’s Ch. 423)

7:30 pm Infinity Train series premiere (Cartoon Network)

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Season 6 premiere (VH1)

9 pm Five Points Season 2 premiere (Facebook Watch)

10 pm Divorce series finale (HBO)

Tuesday, Aug. 6

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise time slot premiere (ABC)

8 pm Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 5 finale (VH1)

8 pm Good Trouble Season 2A finale (Freeform)

9 pm The 100 Season 6 finale (The CW)

9 pm First Responders Live time slot premiere (Fox)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premiere (Bravo)

10 pm Blood & Treasure Season 1 finale (CBS)

10 pm Drunk History Season 6 finale (Comedy Central)

10 pm Hard Knocks Season 14 premiere (HBO)

10 pm Miz & Mrs summer premiere (USA Network)

Wednesday, Aug. 7

8 pm Bulletproof series premiere (The CW)

8 pm grown-ish Season 2 finale (Freeform)

8 pm Love Island Season 1 finale (CBS)

8 pm Press Your Luck Season 1 finale (ABC)

9 pm BH90210 series premiere (Fox)

9 pm Deal or No Deal Season 5 finale (CNBC)

9 pm Hypnotize Me series premiere (The CW)

10 pm Florida Girls Season 1 finale (Pop; two episodes)

Thursday, Aug. 8

3 am Wu Assassins series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Outpost time slot premiere (The CW)

9 pm Chasing the Cure series premiere (TNT/TBS)

9 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories series premiere (The CW; two episodes)

10 pm Impractical Jokers summer premiere (truTV)

Friday, Aug. 9

3 am Free Meek docuseries premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am GLOW Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling TV-movie premiere (Netflix)

8:30 am Muppet Babies Season 2 premiere (Disney Channel)

7:45 pm Infinity Train Season 1 finale (Cartoon Network)

8 pm WE Day (ABC)

9 pm What Would You Do? Season 15 premiere (ABC)

10 pm 20/20 time slot premiere (ABC)

10 pm Jett Season 1 finale (Cinemax)

10 pm MotherFatherSon Season 1 finale (Starz)

Saturday, Aug. 10

8 pm Kids’ Choice Sports Awards (Nickelodeon)

10:30 pm My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres comedy special premiere (HBO)

