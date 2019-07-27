The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of July 28

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: Billy Porter

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “WOW Presents Plus” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 22 premieres (including Four Weddings and a Funeral and Pennyworth), 14 season — and series — finales (including iZombie, Jane the Virgin and Swamp Thing) and so much more.

Sunday, July 28

7 pm Shark Week begins! (Discovery Channel)

9 pm Pennyworth series premiere (Epix; 70 minutes)

9 pm NOS4A2 Season 1 finale (AMC; two episodes)

Monday, July 29

3 am Side Games Season 1 finale (Spectrum Originals; three episodes)

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 15 finale, Night 1 of 2 (ABC)

9 pm Years & Years limited series finale (HBO)

11:30 pm Lights Out With David Spade series premiere (Comedy Central)

Tuesday, July 30

3 am Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? comedy special premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 15 finale, Night 2 of 2 (ABC)

9 pm Democratic Candidates Debate, Night 1 of 2 (CNN)

10 pm Chrisley Knows Best summer finale (USA Network)

Wednesday, July 31

3 am Four Weddings and a Funeral limited series premiere (Hulu; first four episodes)

3 am The Letdown Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Red Sea Diving Resort original movie premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist documentary premiere (HBO)

8 pm Jane the Virgin: Retrospective special (The CW)

9 pm Jane the Virgin series finale (The CW)

9 pm Wahlburgers series finale (A&E)

9 pm Democratic Candidates Debate, Night 2 of 2 (CNN)

10 pm Archer Season 10 finale (FXX)

10 pm Sherman’s Showcase series premiere (IFC)

Thursday, Aug. 1

8 pm iZombie series finale (The CW)

8 pm Siren Season 2 finale (Freeform)

8 pm NFL Hall of Fame Game (NBC)

9 pm Flip or Flop Season 8 premiere (HGTV)

9 pm Million Dollar Listing: New York Season 8 premiere (Bravo)

11 pm No One Saw a Thing docuseries premiere (SundanceTV)

Friday, Aug. 2

3 am Ask the Storybots Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Basketball or Nothing docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Dear White People Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Derry Girls Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am This is Football docuseries premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Otherhood original movie premiere (Netflix)

9 am Swamp Thing series finale (DC Universe)

8 pm Descendants 3 TV-movie premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 finale (ABC; two episodes)

9 pm Shangri-la docuseries premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher returns (HBO)

11 pm A Black Lady Sketch Show series premiere (HBO)

Saturday, Aug. 3

11:30 am My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic summer premiere (Discovery Family)

8 pm Million Dollar Mile series finale (CBS; two episodes)

