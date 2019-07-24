Has This Is Us Recast The Big 3?!

RELATED STORIES This Is Us: 5 Early Season 4 Scooplets

This Is Us‘ upcoming fourth season may be when we definitively find out the answer to one of life’s greatest mysteries: At exactly what age did Kevin Pearson start charming the ladies?

We have a feeling The Manny‘s talents first manifested in preschool. And based on a photo that series creator Dan Fogelman tweeted Wednesday, we may see them in action in Season 4 of the NBC tearjerker.

“I am dead,” Fogelman captioned a picture of three adorable children who look like they could be Kevin, Randall and Kate as 4-year-olds.

Though we’ve previously seen Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley’s characters as infants, toddlers, preteens and teenagers, we’ve not yet witnessed the Pearson siblings’ nursery-school years: If this is a shot of the show’s newest cast members, it seems to indicate that Season 4 will mine The Big 3’s early childhood for flashbacks. A rep for the show would not confirm the casting.

And if the kiddos in the photo don’t wind up playing the mini versions of Jack and Rebecca’s children? At least we can count on seeing Once Upon a Time alum Jennifer Morrison in a major recurring role on the drama in Season 4, which will get underway on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 9/8c.