The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 21

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Tubi TV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find over 15 premieres (including The Boys and the final season of Orange Is the New Black), four finales (including Big Little Lies) and so much more.

Sunday, July 21

8 pm Burden of Truth Season 2 finale (The CW)

9 pm Big Little Lies Season 2 finale (HBO)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead Season 5A finale (AMC)

10 pm Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted series premiere (NatGeo)

Monday, July 22

7 pm Hunter Street Season 3 premiere (Nickelodeon)

9 pm The Code Season 1 finale (CBS)

Tuesday, July 23

8 pm Who Killed Garrett Phillips? documentary (Part 1 of 2) (HBO)

8:30 pm Sydney to the Max Season 1 finale (Disney Channel)

Wednesday, July 24

3 am The Great Hack documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Who Killed Garrett Phillips? documentary (Part 2 of 2) (HBO)

10:30 pm South Side series premiere (Comedy Central)

Thursday, July 25

3 am Another Life series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Workin’ Moms Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

Friday, July 26

3 am The Boys series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Dino Dana Season 3 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Light as a Feather Season 2, Part 1 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Orange Is the New Black final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Sugar Rush Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Worst Witch Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm BattleBots Season 4 finale (Discovery)

8 pm Andi Mack series finale (Disney Channel)

Saturday, July 27

8 pm V.C. Andrews’ Heaven Casteel Saga miniseries premiere (Lifetime)

10 pm Share original movie premiere (HBO)

