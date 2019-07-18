Good Fight: [Spoiler]'s Exit Confirmed

RELATED STORIES Tell Me a Story: Carrie-Anne Moss Joins Princess-Themed Season 2

An original Good Fight cast member is exiting the ring.

Rose Leslie — who has played legal eagle Maia Rindell since the CBS All Access drama launched three years ago — will not be returning as a series regular for Season 4. Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King confirmed the news to TVLine Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con, describing the series’ Season 3 finale as Leslie’s “sendoff.” (The Kings were at SDCC to promote their new fall CBS drama Evil (video of our chat is forthcoming).

News of Leslie’s exit hardly comes as a surprise seeing as how the Season 3 finale literally sent Maia off to Washington D.C., where she was poised to launch a new firm with Michael Sheen’s Roland Blum. Truth be told, the writing has been on the wall since Season 2, when the show’s focus — and overall tone — morphed from legal thriller to Trump-skewering political satire. The ensemble has shifted along with the narrative, with original cast members Justin Bartha and Erica Tazel also being phased out and new blood — from the likes of Audra McDonald, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi — joining the full-time ranks.

Leslie appeared to hint at her exit back in April on live television. While making a cameo during husband/SNL host Kit Harington’s opening monologue, the actress expressed faux concern that Game of Thrones‘ conclusion would leave them with no source of income, implying that she, too, was unemployed. “Honey, don’t worry, we’ll be OK,” Harrington joked back. “I’ll make my jewelry. And you… have your little songs.”

The Good Fight‘s 10-episode fourth season is set to bow in 2020.