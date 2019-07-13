The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of July 14

RELATED STORIES Suits Welcomes Back Mike Ross in Teaser for Final Season (Video)

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Kanopy” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 22 premieres (including the final season of Suits and spinoff Pearson), four finales (including Our Cartoon President) and so much more.

Sunday, July 14

8 pm Top Gear Season 27 premiere (BBC America)

8 pm Our Cartoon President Season 2 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Sweetbitter Season 2 premiere (Starz; two episodes)

Monday, July 15

3 am Side Games series premiere (Spectrum Originals; first three episodes)

9 pm Girls Cruise series premiere (VH1)

10 pm Aaron Needs a Job series premiere (Discovery)

10 pm Kate Plus Date Season 1 finale (TLC)

Tuesday, July 16

3 am Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein original movie premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight With Robin Roberts special (ABC)

8 pm Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars documentary (Part 1 of 2) (HBO)

8 pm Pandora series premiere (The CW)

9 pm JFK Jr.: The Final Year – A Biography Special (A&E)

9 pm Ex on the Beach Season 3 premiere (MTV)

10 pm Man on the Moon special (CBS)

Wednesday, July 17

3 am Almost Ready series premiere (YouTube)

3 am Pinky Malinky Part 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars documentary (Part 2 of 2) (HBO)

9 pm Suits final season premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Pearson series premiere (USA Network)

Thursday, July 18

3 am Secret Obsession original movie premiere (Netflix)

10 pm Elementary Episode No. 150 (CBS)

Friday, July 19

3 am All or Nothing Season 7 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 11 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am La Casa de Papel Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Last Chance U Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Queer Eye Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm Killjoys final season premiere (Syfy)

11 pm Los Espookys Season 1 finale (HBO)

11 pm This Week at the Comedy Cellar Season 2 premiere (Comedy Central)

Saturday, July 20

7 pm Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1 finale (Ovation; two episodes)

7 pm Premier Boxing Champions Special: Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee (Fox)

9 pm Say Yes to the Dress Season 18 premiere (TLC)

