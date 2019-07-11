Arrow's Katherine McNamara Promoted to Series Regular for Final Season

Her mom may now be out of the picture, but Mia Smoak will still be a badass to be reckoned with during Arrow‘s eighth and final season.

TVLine has learned that Katherine McNamara, who debuted and recurred during Season 7 as the 2040 street fighter-turned-rebel leader, has been promoted to series regular status for the CW drama’s 10-episode farewell run.

The news comes as little surprise seeing as Joseph David-Jones, who plays Future Connor Hawke — Ben Turner aka Bronze Tiger’s son, who is ultimately adopted by Diggle and Lyla — was himself promoted to series regular last month. Plus, as first reported by TVLine, the role of Diggle and Lyla’s grown-up biological son, John Jr., is being cast for the flash-forward storyline, in which he thus far has only been referenced or encountered off-screen.

McNamara’s other TV credits include the female lead in Freeform’s Shadowhunters (which wrapped its own, three-season run in May), The Fosters and Unforgettable (where she played a young Poppy Montgomery). On film, she can be seen opposite in writer/director/actor Charlie Day’s El Tonto, which premiered in May at Cannes.

Arrow kicks off its 10-episode final season on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9;8c, with the premiere titled “Starling City.”

