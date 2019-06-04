Arrow Promotes Joseph David-Jones to Series Regular for Final Season

RELATED STORIES Will Emily Bett Rickards Return for Arrow Series Finale?

Will Emily Bett Rickards Return for Arrow Series Finale? Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' 5-Part Crossover Will Include Legends and Span Midseason Break

John Diggle’s adopted son will be sticking around: Arrow has promoted Joseph David-Jones, who recurs as Connor Hawke, to series regular for the abbreviated eighth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports.

David-Jones first made his Arrowverse debut on the spinoff Legends of Tomorrow, playing Dig’s son John Diggle Jr., who took on the name Connor Hawke and the role of Green Arrow in the alternate future timeline. However, in Arrow‘s Season 7 flash-forwards, the new iteration of Connor Hawke revealed that he was adopted by Diggle and his wife Lyla Michaels, but it has yet to be explained when and how that happened. As viewers came to learn, Connor is actually the biological son of Ben Turner (aka Bronze Tiger).

As brothers, Connor Hawke and John Diggle Jr. have a troubled relationship in the future, where JJ has become the leader of the Deathstroke gang. Meanwhile, Connor is an agent of Knightwatch and teams up with Oliver and Felicity’s grown children, Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) and William Clayton (Ben Lewis), to save Star City.

David-Jones’ other TV credits include a recurring role on Nashville as Maddie’s street-musician boyfriend.

Arrow returns for its 10-episode final season this fall, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c after The Flash.

Are you excited to see more of Connor Hawke? Hit the comments with your thoughts!