Arrow's Final Season Premiere Title Is a Big Throwback — What Does It Mean?

The drought of Arrow final season intel is starting to wane.

Save for a logline released at the May Upfronts and a first bit of casting info, little has been revealed about the Arrowverse mothership’s eighth and final, 10-episode season. But on Thursday morning, showrunner Beth Schwartz officially set the farewell tour in motion by tweeting out the Season 8 premiere title: “Starling City.”

Does this mean that Oliver’s worlds-saving mission with the Monitor will require some time travel, to back before Starling City got renamed? Or, might the Star City of 2040, in the wake of Galaxy One’s foiled attack, opt to evoke a simpler time by reverting to its original moniker? (Sorry, Ray.)

The official logline for Season 8 — which will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 15, leading out of The Flash — says that Oliver, “in the wake of discovering what his future holds, will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

