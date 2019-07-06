The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of July 7

RELATED STORIES Summer TV Preview: The Dark Crystal, Euphoria, BH90210, The Hills and 12 Other New Series That Excite Us

Summer TV Preview: The Dark Crystal, Euphoria, BH90210, The Hills and 12 Other New Series That Excite Us Scream Series (Finally) Returns in July on New Network — Watch First Trailer

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Dekkoo” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find over 15 premieres (including Love Island and the long-delayed Scream), three finales (including American Princess) and so much more.

Sunday, July 7

9 pm Endeavour Season 6 finale (PBS)

9 pm The Movies docuseries premiere (CNN)

10 pm American Princess Season 1 finale (Lifetime; two episodes)

10:30 pm Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year (FX)

Monday, July 8

8 pm MLB Home Run Derby (ESPN)

9 pm Scream Season 3 premiere / Night 1 of 3 (VH1; two episodes)

Tuesday, July 9

3 am Aziz Ansari: Right Now stand-up comedy special (Netflix)

7:30 pm MLB All-Star Game (Fox)

8 pm Love Island series premiere (CBS; 90 minutes)

9 pm Farrah Fawcett Forever: A Biography Special (A&E)

9 pm Scream Season 3, Night 2 of 3 (VH1; two episodes)

10 pm Bring the Funny series premiere (NBC)

10 pm The Disappearance series premiere (WGN America)

Wednesday, July 10

3:00 am Family Reunion series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3:00 am Harlots Season 3 premiere (Hulu; first two episodes)

9 pm Scream Season 3 finale / Night 3 of 3 (VH1; two episodes)

10 pm Florida Girls series premiere (Pop)

10 pm Snowfall Season 3 premiere (FX)

Thursday, July 11

3 am Escape the Night Season 4 premiere (YouTube; first two episodes)

8 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 premiere (MTV)

9 pm Hollywood Game Night Season 6 premiere (NBC)

9 pm The Outpost Season 2 premiere (The CW)

Friday, July 12

3 am 3 Below Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Blown Away series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

7 pm SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout special (Nickelodeon)

9 pm Shangri-la docuseries premiere (Showtime)

Saturday, July 13

6 pm Injustice With Nancy Grace series premiere (Oxygen)

8 pm JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes special (TLC)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?