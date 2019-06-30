60 Cancelled Shows That Came Back: ODAAT, Lucifer, Brooklyn 99 and More

The miracle happened! Nearly four months after its cancellation at the hands of Netflix, One Day at a Time was rescued by cable network Pop TV, which commissioned a 13-episode Season 4 to air in 2020.

ODAAT‘s historic reprieve (it’s the first time that a streaming series has been rescued by a linear-TV network) marks the latest #PeakTV comeback story following Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lucifer, Last Man Standing and the twice-cancelled Timeless — but these death-defying series remain a rare breed. Few shows in TV history have seen their fates reversed.

The following slideshow rounds up 61 cancelled shows that came back. The reasons for resuscitation are wide-ranging, from the network that decided it was worth it to produce My Three Sons in color, to the fans of Jericho who truly drove CBS nuts. There are many instances of, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” — something NBC perhaps should have considered before gift-wrapping for CBS what would turn out to be 30+ seasons of JAG/NCIS goods!

For the sake of clarity, we have excluded proper revivals of series that originally ended on their own terms, such as Murphy Brown, Psych, Will & Grace, The X Files and the upcoming Mad About You relaunch. We’ve also left out spinoffs of previously ended series, such as The CW’s 90210 and Melrose Place offshoots, and Netflix’s Fuller House. (For a complete list of reboots and revivals, you can click here.)

