Mad About You Revival With Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt (Finally) Finds a Home

The second coming of Paul and Jamie Buchman is finally nigh!

The long-gestating Mad About You revival, which failed to find a home after an initial round of pitching, has been snapped up by upstart on-demand platform Spectrum Originals. Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt will reprise their signature roles in the 12-episode “limited series,” which is slated to bow in late 2019. (Spectrum’s first original series, the Bad Boys spinoff L.A.’s Finest, is scheduled to debut on May 13.)

Last July, some seven months after TVLine reported that a Mad About You continuation was officially in development, Reiser himself confirmed that the project was struggling to find a buyer. “It’s kind of stuck in the business end of it now,” the actor lamented to the Tampa Bay Times. “Sony is trying to figure out from their end; that’s where I just walk away and go, call me when you figure it out. I don’t know what happens at that level. They make their deals with whoever they make their deals with. So we’ll see if it happens. It may not happen. It likely won’t happen. My guess is it won’t happen.”

NBC — Mad About You‘s original home — took itself out of the running right out of the gate. Fox and ABC similarly passed. CBS, however, considered snapping it up, although those talks eventually broke down. “In a dream world, it would be on a streaming [platform],” Reiser previously said. “I don’t know if we’re going to do it, but if it did come back, I would much rather do it on a streaming platform than a broadcast [net].”

As we previously reported, the quasi Season 8 will revolve around Paul and Jamie grappling with empty-nest syndrome in the wake of now-17-year-old daughter Mabel’s admission to college. Peter Tolan (Rescue Me) has been brought in as showrunner and will serve as an EP alongside Reiser, Hunt, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, will serve as an executive consultant. Hunt, meanwhile, will direct the premiere episode.

“We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain,” Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement. “We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show — as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!”