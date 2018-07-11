Mad About You Revival 'Likely Won't Happen,' Says Paul Reiser

Is TV’s bullish revival craze entering market-correction territory?

The much-buzzed-about Mad About You revival is struggling to find a home — and may even be DOA — according to the sitcom’s leading man and co-creator Paul Reiser. “It’s kind of stuck in the business end of it now,” the actor laments to the Tampa Bay Times. “Sony is trying to figure out from their end; that’s where I just walk away and go, call me when you figure it out. I don’t know what happens at that level. They make their deals with whoever they make their deals with. So we’ll see if it happens. It may not happen. It likely won’t happen. My guess is it won’t happen.”

Despite putting together what one insider calls “a very strong pitch” — the proposed Season 8 would’ve revolved around Reiser’s Paul and Helen Hunt’s Jamie grappling with empty-nest syndrome in the wake of now-17-year-old daughter Mabel’s admission to college — Sony was unable to muster up much interest at the broadcast nets. According to sources, NBC — Mad About You‘s original home — took itself out of the running right out of the gate. Fox and ABC similarly passed. CBS, however, considered snapping it up, although those talks appear to have stalled.

“In a dream world, it would be on a streaming [platform],” Reiser tells the paper. “I don’t know if we’re going to do it, but if it did come back, I would much rather do it on a streaming platform than a broadcast [net].”