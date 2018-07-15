Your Guide to TV's 100+ Reboots and Revivals: Last Man Standing, Charmed, Daria, Murphy Brown, Clarissa and More

Hollywood has been on quite the nostalgia trip for the last several years — and there’s no indication that it will end anytime soon.

It seems we don’t go more than a few days without reporting on the TV industry’s latest revival or reboot, whether it’s a decades-old classic scoring a new season (hi, Murphy Brown!) or a long-cancelled series getting revamped for new audiences (looking at you, Charmed!). TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

To help you keep track of TV’s 100-plus (and counting) resurrections, we’ve compiled a comprehensive gallery detailing each project, including its current place in the production pipeline. After all, not every revival that gets an initial green light ends up seeing the light of day. (Sorry, Cagney & Lacey fans!)

It should be noted, of course, that our roundup only includes TV shows that are being revived; for a list of movies getting reworked as TV series, head over to our TV Adaptations roundup. Book, comic book and video game adaptations are not included in either gallery — but we’re always updating these compilations as more projects get announced, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see the latest list of TV reboots and revivals, then hit the comments and tell us: Which ones are you most (or least) looking forward to?