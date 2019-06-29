The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of June 30

RELATED STORIES Summer TV Preview: The Dark Crystal, Euphoria, BH90210, The Hills and 12 Other New Series That Excite Us

Summer TV Preview: The Dark Crystal, Euphoria, BH90210, The Hills and 12 Other New Series That Excite Us Stranger Things: A New Season 3 Trailer Hints at a Surprising Big Bad — Watch

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “WOW Presents Plus” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 premieres (including Stranger Things Season 3), four finales (including The Haves and the Have Nots) and Fourth of July-themed programming.

Sunday, June 30

6 pm Jerrod Carmichael’s Sermon on the Mount premiere (HBO)

8 pm Big Brother Episode 3 / time slot premiere (CBS)

8 pm Sunday Best Season 9 premiere (BET)

8 pm The Rook series premiere (Starz)

9 pm Instinct Season 2 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16 finale (E!)

9:30 pm What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage series premiere (Fox)

10 pm The Loudest Voice limited series premiere (Showtime)

Monday, July 1

9 pm The Code returns (CBS)

10 pm Divorce Season 3 premiere (HBO)

Tuesday, July 2

9 am Young Justice: Outsiders Season 3B premiere (DC Universe)

9 pm The Haves and the Have Nots Season 6 finale (OWN)

9 pm Tales Season 2 premiere (BET)

10 pm Pure Season 2 finale (WGN America)

Thursday, July 4

3 am Stranger Things Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Macy’s 4th of July Spectacular (NBC)

8 pm A Capitol Fourth (PBS)

Friday, July 5

3 am Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

11:30 pm Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City Season 3 finale (Comedy Central)

Saturday, July 6

8 pm Million Dollar Mile burn-off resumes (CBS)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?