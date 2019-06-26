Orange Is the New Black‘s final season is a celebration of the “color that has brought us together.”

Netflix on Wednesday dropped a full-length trailer for the prison dramedy’s farewell run, which is set for release on Friday, July 26. It features footage both new and old, and offers glimpses of characters we haven’t seen in quite some time, including Sophia, Healy, Big Boo, Sister Ingalls and Poussey (R.I.P.).

Last, but certainly not least, is the return of the chicken. Yes, that chicken! This time around, it’s Suzanne who spots the mythical, feral fowl.

OITNB‘s final 13 episodes will focus on Piper as she struggles to adjust to life on the outside, while things inside Litchfield Max are “as corrupt and unjust as ever,” says the official logline. “Taystee’s friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of PolyCon’s newest profit stream,” and “others chase drugs or dreams” while they “grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

Netflix first announced OITNB‘s swan song last October. One month later, producer Lionsgate TV signaled that discussions were already underway for a potential sequel series — though nothing further has been reported.

OITNB wrapped production in late February. “My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy,” series star Taylor Schilling wrote at the time. “These extraordinary people have forever changed me. Privilege of a lifetime. #OrangeFamilyForever”

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then scroll down for a first look at the final season poster comprised of fan-made illustrations.