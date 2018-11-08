Orange Is the New Black Producers 'Already in Discussions' for a Sequel

Maybe we won’t be saying goodbye to the ladies of Litchfield after all: With Orange Is the New Black set to end its Netflix run next year, discussions are already underway for a potential sequel series.

Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs revealed the news during an earnings call on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter: “We’re already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we’ll talk further with [creator] Jenji [Kohan] about a potential sequel.” THR adds that those discussions between Lionsgate TV (which produces OITNB) and Kohan have already begun, but nothing concrete is planned as of yet.

Netflix announced last month that the Emmy-winning prison dramedy’s upcoming seventh season would be its last, with the final season slated to debut in 2019. No word on whether the potential sequel would also air on Netflix, but it’s a good bet, since Kohan has an overall deal with the streamer. (She also serves as an executive producer on Netflix’s GLOW.)

Season 6 of Orange Is the New Black debuted in July and ended with lead character Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) getting an early release from prison. But there are dozens of characters still incarcerated at Litchfield, any one of whom could be the cornerstone of a sequel series.

Would you sign up for an OITNB sequel? Share your thoughts on the news in a comment below.