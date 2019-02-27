OITNB Series Finale: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Jenji Kohan Share BTS Photos From Last Shooting Days

And that’s a series wrap!

On Tuesday, filming on Orange Is the New Black‘s seventh and final season concluded, with executive producer Jenji Kohan, author Piper Kerman and series star Taylor Schilling among those documenting the last moments on set.

OITNB‘s swan song was first announced in October. “After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” Kohan said in a statement. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but… fade to black.”

The Season 6 finale featured Piper’s early release from Litchfield, while an earlier episode hinted at the possibility of her writing a memoir about her time in prison. Taystee, meanwhile, was found guilty for the murder of Piscatella (after the MCC guards successfully covered their tracks) and sentenced to life behind bars (read recap). A premiere date for Season 7 has not yet been revealed.

Peruse the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to scroll through a series of behind-the-scenes photos, then scroll down for additional posts (including throwbacks and on-set videos) from the cast and crew…

Taylor Schilling (Piper):

Laura Prepon (Alex):

Piper Kerman (Author):

Natasha Lyonne (Nicky):

Kate Mulgrew (Red):

Taryn Manning (Pennsatucky):

Jessica Pimental (Maria):

Lee DeLaria (Boo):

Michael Harney (Healy):

Beth Dover (Linda):

Emily Tarver (McCullough):

What are your hopes for OITNB‘s farewell run? Share your wish lists in the comments!