Comic-Con 2019: Your Guide to the TV-Related Panels and Screenings

RELATED STORIES The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for The Flash, Batwoman, Arrow and More

The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for The Flash, Batwoman, Arrow and More Jane the Virgin, iZombie Get Summer Series Finale Dates at The CW

Less than a month remains until Comic-Con 2019, which will bring hundreds of TV fans to San Diego in search of sneak peeks at their favorite returning shows and glimpses of the upcoming season’s best new offerings.

Below, we’ve compiled the dates, times and locations of all the major TV-related events* — starting with the offerings from Warner Bros. TV.

We’ll be updating this page as more panels are announced, so make sure to bookmark it and check back often!

DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout! (Nickelodeon) | Voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), plus co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli, celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. (Room TBA)

To Shell and Back: TMNT Creator Panel (Nickelodeon) | Co-executive producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), executive producer Ciro Nieli (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. (Room TBA)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

6-10 pm Warner Bros. TV’s annual “Preview Night” will include screenings of the pilots for Batwoman and the Batman pre-prequel Pennyworth, as well as the pilot of Fox’s upcoming thriller Prodigal Son, a never-before-seen episode of Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans GO! and the premiere of DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn series. (Ballroom 20)

THURSDAY, JULY 18

3:15 pm Teen Titans GO! (Cartoon Network) | Episode screening and Q&A; talent TBA. (Room 6DE)

FRIDAY, JULY 19

11:30 am Veronica Mars (Hulu) | A screening of the revival’s first episode, prior to its July 26 debut, followed by a Q&A; talent TBA. (Ballroom 20)

12:30 pm DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network) | Episode screening and Q&A; talent TBA. (Room 6DE)

3:15 pm Legacies (The CW) | Special video presentation and Q&A; talent TBA. (Room 6BCF)

4:30 pm Pennyworth (Epix) | Special video presentation and Q&A; talent TBA. (Room 6BCF)

5 pm Archer (FXX) | Voice actors H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis. (Indigo Ballroom)

8 pm Rooster Teeth | Special video presentation and Q&A; talent TBA. (Room 6DE)

SATURDAY, JULY 20

10:30 am Batwoman (The CW) | A screening of the pilot episode, followed by a Q&A; talent TBA. (Ballroom 20)

3:30 pm Arrow (The CW) | Special video presentation and Q&A; talent TBA. (Ballroom 20)

4:15 pm Supergirl (The CW) | Special video presentation and Q&A; talent TBA. (Ballroom 20)

5 pm Black Lightning (The CW) | Special video presentation and Q&A; talent TBA. (Ballroom 20)

5:45 pm The Flash (The CW) | Special video presentation and Q&A; talent TBA. (Ballroom 20)

6:30 pm What We Do in the Shadows (FX) | Stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch, plus members of the creative team. (Room 6BCF)

7 pm DC Universe Sneak Previews | This two-hour event will include sneak peeks and first looks for Titans, Doom Patrol, the second half of Young Justice: Outsiders and the upcoming animated comedy Harley Quinn; talent TBA. (Indigo Ballroom)

SUNDAY, JULY 21

10:30 am Supernatural (The CW) | Special video presentation and Q&A; talent TBA. (Hall H)

11:45 am Riverdale (The CW) | Special video presentation and Q&A; talent TBA. (Hall H)

1 pm Mayans M.C. (FX) | Stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Rocco Vargas, plus executive producers Kurt Sutter, Elgin James and Kevin Dowling. (Hall H)

* Talent lineups are subject to change.