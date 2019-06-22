The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of June 23

RELATED STORIES Summer TV Preview: The Dark Crystal, Euphoria, BH90210, The Hills and 12 Other New Series That Excite Us

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “VRV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 10 finales (including the series finale of Life in Pieces), five premieres (including Big Brother and The Hills revival) and more.

Sunday, June 23

6 pm Axios Season 2 finale (HBO)

8 pm BET Awards (BET)

8 pm Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda special (ABC)

8 pm Luther Season 5 finale (BBC America)

8 pm The Spanish Princess midseason finale (Starz)

9 pm Deep State Season 2 finale (Epix)

9 pm Vida Season 2 finale (Starz; two episodes)

Monday, June 24

9 pm Years and Years limited series premiere (HBO)

10 pm The Hills: New Beginnings series premiere (MTV)

10 pm Legion final season premiere (FX)

11:30 pm Final Space Season 2 premiere (Adult Swim)

Tuesday, June 25

3 am Mike Epps: Only One Mike comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm Big Brother Season 21 premiere (CBS)

Wednesday, June 26

8 pm Democratic Candidates Debate, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm The Amazing Race Season 31 finale (CBS; two hours)

Thursday, June 27

8 pm Democratic Candidates Debate, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm In the Dark Season 1 finale (The CW)

9:30 pm Life in Pieces series finale (CBS)

Friday, June 28

8 pm Whistleblower Season 2 finale (CBS)

12 am Rosehaven Season 3 finale (SundanceTV)

Saturday, June 29

11 pm Ramy Youssef: Feelings comedy special (HBO)

