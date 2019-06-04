The Affair's Final Season: Get Premiere Date, Scoop on a Blast From the Past

The Affair‘s end is nigh, now that Showtime has announced a final season premiere date. The 11-episode sendoff is set to launch on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 9/8c.

As previously reported, a portion of The Affair‘s fifth season will jump ahead roughly two or three decades in order to tell a story centered on Alison and Cole’s now-adult daughter Joanie, played by True Blood vet Anna Paquin. Joanie returns to a climate-change ravaged Montauk to piece together the truth about what happened to her late mother (played by former cast member Ruth Wilson), bringing the show’s narrative full circle.

All told, Season 5 of The Affair finds the characters “coming to terms with the consequences of their choices, as they make the realization that if they really want to change their futures, they must first face the past. This final season is about how everything does really fall apart in the end, but somewhere in that wreckage, the seeds of change finally sprout.”

In addition, per a new logline from Showtime, “Helen (played by Maura Tierney) begins the season involved in an intoxicating new affair with Sasha Mann (Bron/Broen‘s Claes Bang), a charismatic movie star who offers to give her everything she’s been missing. Noah (Dominic West) meanwhile has to swallow his pride and his jealousy and step in to take care of his family in her absence. But just when things seem to have stabilized, a chance encounter with someone from the distant past sets in a motion a sequence of events that brings them both to their knees.”

In addition to West, Tierney and Paquin, Season 5’s series regulars include Julia Goldani Telles and Jadon Sand as Noah and Helen’s children, Whitney and Trevor, and Sanaa Lathan as Janelle. Guest stars for the farewell run include Academy Award nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh in an undisclosed role and Lyriq Bent (She’s Gotta Have It) as adult Joanie’s sports agent husband/father of their two daughters, while Russell Hornsby will return as Carl Gatewood.

Near the end of The Affair‘s fourth season, Wilson’s Alison was killed off, seemingly via suicide. However, in the penultimate episode, it was revealed that she had died at the hands of love interest Ben (played by Ramón Rodríguez).