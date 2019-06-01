The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of June 2

RELATED STORIES Summer TV Calendar: 100+ Premiere and Finale Dates to Save!

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Viaplay” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find over 25 premieres (including the returns of Black Mirror, Luther and The Handmaid’s Tale), 11 finales (including Chernobyl and When Calls the Heart) and so much more.

Sunday, June 2

6 pm Axios Season 2 premiere (HBO)

8 pm Burden of Truth Season 2 premiere (The CW)

8 pm Luther Season 5 premiere (BBC America)

9 pm American Princess series premiere (Lifetime; two episodes)

9 pm Downton Abbey Returns! special (PBS)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere (AMC)

9 pm When Calls the Heart Season 6 finale (Hallmark Channel)

10 pm Perpetual Grace, LTD series premiere (Epix)

10 pm The Weekly docuseries premiere (FX)

10:05 pm NOS4A2 series premiere (AMC)

11:19 pm Talking Dead: Fear Edition Season 4 premiere (AMC)

Monday, June 3

3 am Malibu Rescue series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Stanley Cup Finals: Game 4 (NBC)

9 pm Chernobyl limited series finale (HBO)

9 pm So You Think You Can Dance Season 16 premiere (Fox)

10 pm Cops Season 32 premiere (Paramount Network)

Tuesday, June 4

3 am Chasing Happiness (Jonas Brothers documentary) premiere (Amazon)

3 am Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome special (Netflix)

3 am The Oslo Killing docuseries premiere (Sundance Now; all episodes)

8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 7 finale (Fox; two episodes)

10:30 pm The Last O.G. Season 2 finale (TBS)

Wednesday, June 5

3 am Black Mirror Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

8 pm CMT Music Awards (CMT)

8 pm grown-ish returns (Freeform)

8 pm My Last Days Season 3 finale (The CW)

Thursday, June 6

8 pm The Cold Blue documentary premiere (HBO)

8 pm Paradise Hotel Season 3 finale (Fox)

8 pm Stanley Cup Finals: Game 5 (if necessary) (NBC)

9 pm Wife Swap Season 11 finale (Paramount Network)

10 pm Queen of the South Season 4 premiere (USA Network)

Friday, June 7

3 am 3% Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Chef Show series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Designated Survivor Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Black Godfather documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm BattleBots Season 4 premiere (Discovery Channel)

8 pm Masters of Illusion Season 9 premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Big Stage series premiere (The CW)

9 pm NBA Finals: Game 4 (ABC)

9 pm XY Chelsea documentary premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Warrior Season 1 finale (Cinemax)

11 pm Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Season 2 finale (HBO)

Saturday, June 8

8 pm Game Shakers Season 3 finale (Nickelodeon)

8:30 pm Cousins for Life Season 1 finale (Nickelodeon)

