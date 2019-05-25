The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of May 26

RELATED STORIES Good Omens Trailer: Michael Sheen and David Tennant Embark On a Search for the Antichrist — Watch

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Quibi” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find over 30 premieres (including America’s Got Talent and Good Omens), 13 finales (including Killing Eve and Fosse/Verdon) and so much more.

Sunday, May 26

7 pm American Ninja Warrior: All Stars Skills Special (NBC)

8 pm Killing Eve Season 2 finale (BBC America, AMC)

9 pm A Discovery of Witches Season 1 finale (BBC America, AMC)

9 pm Game of Thrones: The Last Watch documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Vida Season 2 premiere (Starz; two episodes)

10 pm Good Girls Season 2 finale (NBC)

Monday, May 27

3 am Historical Roasts series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Stanley Cup Finals: Game 1 (NBC)

8 pm Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal TV-movie premiere (Lifetime)

9 pm The Hot Zone limited series premiere / three-night event (NatGeo; two episodes)

9 pm Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State comedy special premiere (CNN)

Tuesday, May 28

8 pm America’s Got Talent Season 14 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Running With Beto documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Animal Kingdom Season 4 premiere (TNT)

10 pm 1969 docuseries finale (ABC)

10 pm Blood & Treasure time slot premiere (CBS)

10 pm Chrisley Knows Best Season 7 premiere (USA Network; two episodes)

10 pm Fosse/Verdon limited series finale (FX)

10 pm Pure Season 2 premiere (WGN America)

10 pm Songland series premiere (NBC)

Wednesday, May 29

8 pm The Amazing Race time slot premiere (CBS)

8 pm American Ninja Warrior Season 11 premiere (NBC)

8 pm MasterChef Season 10 premiere (Fox)

9 pm The Hot Zone limited series finale (NatGeo; two episodes)

9 pm NCIS: The Cases They Forgot Season 3 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Property Brothers: Forever Home series premiere (HGTV)

10 pm Archer: 1999 (Season 10) premiere (FXX)

10 pm Happy! Season 2 finale (Syfy)

10 pm The InBetween series premiere (NBC)

10 pm What We Do in the Shadows Season 1 finale (FX)

Thursday, May 30

3 am The Twilight Zone Season 1 finale (CBS All Access)

8 pm Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Season 2 finale (Freeform)

8 pm A.P. Bio returns (NBC; two episodes)

9 pm NBA Finals: Game 1 (ABC)

9 pm Abby’s returns (NBC; two episodes)

10 pm Lip Sync Battle returns (Paramount Network)

10:30 pm Tacoma FD Season 1 finale (truTV)

Friday, May 31

3 am Bad Blood Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Black Spot Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Good Omens limited series premiere (Amazon; all episodes)

3 am How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am When They See Us limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Always Be My Maybe original movie premiere (Netflix)

9 am Swamp Thing series premiere (DC Universe)

8 pm Blindspot Season 4 finale (NBC; two episodes)

8 pm Deadwood: The Movie premiere (HBO)

8 pm Masters of Illusion anniversary special (The CW)

9 pm Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men docuseries finale (Showtime)

10 pm Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story documentary premiere (Showtime)

12 am Rosehaven Season 3 premiere (SundanceTV)

Saturday, June 1

3 am Ask Dr. Ruth documentary premiere (Hulu)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?