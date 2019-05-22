OITNB Gets Final Season Premiere Date at Netflix — Watch the Cast Sing Prison Dramedy's Iconic Theme Song

Piper Chapman’s post-Litchfield life will begin on Friday, July 26, when Netflix releases the seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black.

The date announcement above features members of the ensemble singing the show’s iconic theme song, Regina Spektor’s “You’ve Got Time.” (Among them is Doom Patrol‘s Diane Guerrero, whose inmate Maritza Ramos was last seen in Season 5. Series creator Jenji Kohan also makes a cameo, at the 0:33 mark.)

In the final 13 episodes, “Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Litchfield Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her,” according to the official logline. Meanwhile, “Taystee’s friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

Netflix first announced OITNB‘s swan song last October. One month later, producer Lionsgate TV signaled that discussions were already underway for a potential sequel series — though nothing further has been reported.

The prison dramedy wrapped production in late February. “My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy,” series star Taylor Schilling wrote at the time. “These extraordinary people have forever changed me. Privilege of a lifetime. #OrangeFamilyForever”

Orange Is the New Black first debuted on Netflix back in July 2012. To date, it has amassed 19 Emmy nominations and four wins, including two trophies for supporting actress Uzo Aduba.

What are your hopes for OITNB‘s final season? Drop ’em in a comment below.