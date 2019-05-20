Ratings: American Idol Rises With Finale, Opposite Final Game of Thrones

RELATED STORIES American Idol: Did the Right Singer Win?

ABC’s American Idol wrapped Season 17 on Sunday night with 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, ticking up in the demo week-to-week and down only a tick in audience despite its second hour going up against HBO’s well-watched Game of Thrones series finale.

Here are the hourly numbers, which are likely to adjust up in the finals:

7.85 mil/1.3 > 7.65 mil/1.3 > 7.63 mil/1.4

But as of right now, Idol is shy of its year-ago coronation ceremony (8.6 mil/1.6 in fast nationals), which led out of Dancing With the Stars on a Monday opposite The Voice.

Opening ABC’s night, because someone will ask: AFV (5.6 mil/0.7) was down in the demo.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Red Line (3.4 mil/0.3) was steady with its final double pump, while NCIS: Los Angeles‘ season-ending JAG reunion (5.1 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B-“) dipped to match its demo low.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.05 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “B+”) and Charmed (600K/0.2, reader grade “B”) were steady with their season finales.

NBC | Leading out of Dateline, Good Girls (2.5 mil/0.5) drew its best audience since March 10 while also ticking up a tenth in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.