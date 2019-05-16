Arrow: Will Emily Bett Rickards Bring Felicity Back for Series Finale?

Will Arrow fans get one last Felicity fix before the series bows out next fall? That was one of the hot topics broached during an early-morning pre-upfront press conference with CW President Mark Pedowitz, who told reporters that the door has been left slightly ajar for Emily Bett Rickards to return.

"Emily was terrific on the show and we believe [showrunner] Beth Schwartz did a great job wrapping up Felicity's storyline [in this week's Season 7 finale]," said Pedowitz. "If Beth can find a way to bring her back that makes sense, and Emily is available, we'd love to have her. Otherwise, I'm pleased by how they said goodbye to the character." What's Renewed & Cancelled for Next Season?

Rickards announced in March, in a most unexpected Instagram post, that she would not be back for Arrow‘s eighth and final season, which will consist of 10 episodes. She made her possibly-final appearance in Tuesday’s Season 7 finale.

Rickards’ originally came on board as a guest star in Episode 3. Felicity was introduced as an IT technician at Queen Consolidated before the character became a full-fledged member of Oliver’s vigilante team. She was promoted to series regular midway through Season 1.

The CW announced Thursday that Arrow will moves to Tuesdays at 9/8c for its final season, reuniting with The Flash.