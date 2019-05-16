Arrow Final Season Teaser: Multiverse Is at Stake in Oliver's Toughest Battle

RELATED STORIES Emily Bett Rickards Exits Arrow: How the Season Finale Wrote Out Felicity

The stakes are extremely high in Arrow‘s eighth and final season, a brand-new synopsis from The CW promises.

As Season 7 drew to a close this Monday, Oliver and Felicity were enjoying a quiet life with wee daughter Mia and considering asking for shared custody of William when The Monitor — from the “Elseworlds” crossover — showed up to collect on the deal Oliver made to save Kara and Barry.

“What bargain did I make? What does the multiverse require?” Oliver asked, to which The Monitor replied, “You assist me as we seek to prevent the inevitable.” The Monitor said he has seen the archer’s death during the upcoming Crisis (which The Flash‘s own finale revealed will now take place in 2019), and he can’t stop it. Oliver, however, can save countless lives and the entire universe if he goes with The Monitor.

As such, in the 10-episode Season 8 — which will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c, leading out of its original spinoff, The Flash — Oliver, “in the wake of discovering what his future holds, will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance,” says the synopsis revealed at The CW’s Upfronts. “In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

Will you be tuning in for Oliver’s final, and Felicity-less, fight?