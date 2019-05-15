Game of Thrones Series Finale Photos: The Mad Queen Surveys Her City

If you’re sitting on any last Game of Thrones theories you haven’t shared, it’s time to air ’em out: We’re at T-minus five days to a final farewell to Westeros.

But will the series finale also mean the capital-E End for Jon… or Daenerys… or the handful of main characters still standing after the carnage-filled Battle of King’s Landing? And who’ll ultimately win control over the realm?

Good luck trying to glean any info from these new photos, which HBO released Wednesday. In typical Thrones fashion, HBO isn’t telling us much about what’ll happen by the time the credits roll — though Episode 6’s trailer seems to show Daenerys ruling over the burned-out husk of King’s Landing in the aftermath of the big fight and people like Jon and Tyrion being horrified by what has become of their khaleesi.

Thrones‘ series finale airs Sunday, May 19, at 9/8c. If theorizing/worrying/hating on the finale has become too much to bear, try to focus on what comes after it: a two-hour, seemingly really cool behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Season 8 that will air Sunday, May 26 — aka a week after the finale — at 9/8c.

