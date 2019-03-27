Game of Thrones to Air Final Season Documentary — Find Out When

HBO subscribers may not be getting the Game of Thrones reunion special, but this could be even better. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a documentary chronicling the fantasy drama’s eighth and final season, will air in May, the network announced Wednesday.

British documentarian Jeanie Finlay (Seahorse) was embedded on the series’ set during production of the final six episodes, and the footage she captured during that time “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland,” per the official press release.

The two-hour movie will air Sunday, May 26, at 9/8c — a week after Game of Thrones‘ series finale. The Last Watch will follow the cast and crew as they deal with weather vagaries and dodge spoiler-hungry fans. Glimmer Films produced the project, and Thrones bosses D.B. Weiss and David Benioff served as executive-producers.

Given that the special seems focused on the series’ Northern Ireland location, there’s a good chance that we’ll get a worm’s-eye view of the final season’s gigantic battle, which took more than 55 days to shoot — much of it during evening hours and in less-than-ideal outdoor conditions — and which star Peter Dinklage has said makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

Thrones returns for its swan song on Sunday, April 14, at 9 pm.