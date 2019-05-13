The Masked Singer Season 3 Nabs Coveted Post-Super Bowl Slot

The Masked Singer just scored big at Fox: Not only has the singing competition been picked up for Season 3, but the third season will debut after Super Bowl LIV, TVLine has learned.

After premiering on Sunday, Feb. 2, following the football game, The Masked Singer will then move to its regular Wednesdays-at-8 time slot on Feb. 4.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of the show — which was previously commissioned back in January — will debut on Fox this fall. The sophomore year will also air Wednesdays at 8, where it will lead into the new family drama Not Just Me, starring Brittany Snow and Timothy Hutton. (Fox’s just-released fall schedule can be viewed in full here.)

The Masked Singer‘s post-Super Bowl episode won’t be the first time the show has collided with the NFL. In Season 1, Oakland Raiders player Antonio Brown and former quarterback Terry Bradshaw both competed, though they were eliminated early. Rapper/music producer T-Pain, who wore the Monster costume, was ultimately crowned the winner in February’s season finale.

There’s no word yet on whether The Masked Singer‘s judging panel — which consists of Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — or host Nick Cannon will be back for Seasons 2 and 3.

Happy to have more of The Masked Singer? Tell us in the comments below.