Steve Harvey's Talk Show Cancelled

Not even syndicated series are safe from the ax in this week of heavy TV casualties: Steve Harvey‘s talk show will stop airing this summer, our sister site Variety reports.

Steve taped its final episode Thursday; the installment, which will serve as a series finale, will air in June. Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous daytime chatfest will take Steve‘s place on NBC owned-and-operated affiliates in the fall, airing weekdays as the lead-in to Ellen in the following markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, San Diego and Hartford. (In Boston, it will air in a different time slot.)

Harvey hosted The Steve Harvey Show for five seasons. That endeavor wrapped in May 2017, after which Harvey partnered with IMG to retool the daytime offering and call it Steve. Production of the series also moved from Chicago to Los Angeles at that time. The shiny, new Steve launched in September 2017.

Steve‘s cancellation doesn’t mean the comedian is out of work: He also is the current host of Family Feud.

It’s cold comfort, but Harvey’s show was in good company Friday: ABC’s The Fix, The Kids Are Alright, Speechless and Splitting Up Together, NBC’s I Feel Bad and Fox’s The Passage and Lethal Weapon all were sacked the same day. (For an up-to-the-minute list of broadcast network cancellations and renewals, go to TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard… and refresh often.)