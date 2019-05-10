NYPD Blue Revival Pilot to Be Reshot, Still in Consideration for Midseason

ABC’s NYPD Blue revival won’t be on the fall schedule — but don’t count it out just yet.

The pilot for the Emmy-winning cop drama’s much-anticipated return will be reshot, our sister site Deadline reports, with an eye towards a possible slot in the Alphabet network’s midseason slate. ABC executives are still enthusiastic about the revival, but feel like it needs a bit more work.

A continuation of the groundbreaking 1993-2005 original series, the NYPD Blue revival stars British newcomer Fabien Frankel as Theo Sipowicz, son of Blue‘s iconic cop Andy Sipowicz, played by Dennis Franz. Theo is a “hard-drinking, hard-headed and quick-witted cop,” much like his old man, and is working towards becoming an NYPD detective… while also investigating his father’s murder.

Supernatural alum Alona Tal co-stars as Det. Nicole Lazarus, and Justified vet Rick Gomez plays Detective Craig Pettibone, along with Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup, who reprise their respective roles as Diane Russell and John Irvin. Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton, both of whom worked on the original NYPD Blue, are behind the revival, with Jesse Bochco (son of late franchise co-creator Steven Bochco) directing the pilot.

ABC also passed on a reboot of ’90s Fox cop drama New York Undercover earlier on Friday. The network has, however, placed series orders for black-ish spinoff mixed-ish, chronicling the childhood of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Bow, and a private-eye drama starring How I Met Your Mother‘s Cobie Smulders and based on the graphic novel series Stumptown.