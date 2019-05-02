black-ish Spinoff mixed-ish Centered on Young Bow Ordered to Series at ABC

ABC’s burgeoning black-ish franchise continues to expand, with the network placing an early-ish series order for a 1980s-set prequel offshoot centered on a young version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Bow. Now titled mixed-ish, the spinoff follows a 12-year-old Bow (played by relative newcomer Arica Himmel), who is described as emotionally and intellectually brilliant but also clueless, confused and awkward.

The project was initially slated to get a “test run” as a regular standalone episode of black-ish, to air on May 7. But in light of the series order, ABC has decided to hold the episode — titled “Becoming Bow” — until next season.

mixed-ish also stars The Haves and the Have Nots‘ Tika Sumpter as Bow’s mom. The role of the dad, played by Champions‘ Anders Holm in the backdoor pilot, will be recast. Per an ABC source, producers decided to take the character in a different direction. (The adult versions of her parents Paul and Alicia were previously played on black-ish by Anna Deveare Smith and Beau Bridges.)

Veep and Good Fight vet Gary Cole is set to co-star as Paul’s father/Bow’s grandfather Harrison, while Ethan William Childress and Mykal-Michelle Harris will play Bow’s respective siblings Johan and Santamonica. Improv vet Christina Anthony rounds out the ensemble as Alicia’s sister/Bow’s aunt.

ABC, meanwhile, has also announced that black-ish has been renewed for Season 6. Freeform’s Zoey-centric grown-ish, meanwhile, is heading into Season 3.