NYPD Blue: ABC Revival Finds Female Lead in Supernatural Alum Alona Tal

NYPD Blue‘s updated 15th Precinct just got a new member: Alona Tal (Hand of God, Supernatural) has been cast as the female lead in ABC’s revival pilot.

Per our sister site Deadline, Tal will play Det. Nicole Lazarus, the only woman in the precinct’s core group of police officers and detectives. While in the midst of a personal life crisis — her husband is divorcing her, and he wants a slice of her pension — she eases the pain by having a no-strings affair.

Tal most recently recurred on CBS’ SEAL Team as Stella Baxter, who in the Nov. 7 episode gave boyfriend Clay the hook and quite possibly won’t be seen again.

As previously reported, the Alphabet network’s revival of the long-running cop drama will focus on Theo, the son of Andy Sipowicz (played in the original series by Dennis Franz). But there’s a twist: The potential new series will find Theo trying to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad… while investigating his father’s murder.

Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton, both of whom worked on the original NYPD Blue, are behind the revival, while Jesse Bochco (son of late franchise co-creator Steven Bochco) will direct the pilot.