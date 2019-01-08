NYPD Blue Veterans Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup on Board for ABC Revival

ABC’s in-the-works NYPD Blue revival has apprehended two of the original series’ stars. TVLine has learned that Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup will reprise their respective roles as Diane Russell and John Irvin in the pilot, which is set to begin production next month. The duo will be billed as series regulars.

As previously reported, the potential series centers on a now-adult Theo Sipowicz, who is attempting to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father Andy’s murder. Andy, of course, was played by OG cast member Dennis Franz. The role of Theo has yet to be cast.

Delaney joined NYPD Blue as Det. Russell in its second season on a recurring basis. She was bumped up to a series regular in Season 3 and remained on the show for five additional seasons, during which she won the 1997 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Delaney returned as a recurring player for Seasons 10 and 11. Her post-Blue work has included a starring role in Lifetime’s Army Wives, as well as stints on The O.C., Murder in the First and, most recently, Chicago Fire.

Brochtrup, meanwhile, appeared in 11 of the series’ 12 seasons (the final six as a regular) as John, the 15th precinct’s openly-gay PAA (and occasional babysitter to Theo). He has since recurred on Major Crimes and Shameless.

Delaney and Brochtrup join a cast that also features franchise rookie Alona Tal (Hand of God, Supernatural) as Det. Nicole Lazarus, the only woman in the precinct’s core group of police officers and detectives.

The revival is being shepherded by Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton, both of whom worked on the original NYPD Blue. Jesse Bochco, son of late franchise co-creator Steven Bocho, will direct the pilot. Dayna Bochco, Steven’s widow, will serve as a producer on the project.