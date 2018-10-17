NYPD Blue Revival Twist: [Spoiler]'s Murder Sets Stage for New ABC Series

ABC is reviving NYPD Blue while simultaneously killing off one of the show’s iconic leading men. TVLine has learned that the Alphabet network has placed a pilot order for a new version of the seminal cop drama, this one revolving around Theo, the son of Andy Sipowicz (played by the original series’ star Dennis Franz).

The (dark) twist at the center of the potential new series? The plot would find Theo trying to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while… investigating his father’s murder. (R.I.P., Sipowicz Sr.!) Theo’s mom Sylvia Costas-Sipowicz (as played by Sharon Lawrence) also died tragically; she was shot and killed at the end of Season 6. Her final words to husband Andy were, “Take care of the baby.”

The revival is being shepherded by Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton, both of whom worked on the original NYPD Blue. Jesse Bochco, son of late franchise co-creator Steven Bocho, will direct the pilot. Dayna Bochco, Steven’s widow, will serve as a producer on the project. (Here’s one Blue alum who most definitely will not be involved in the “sequel.)

The original NYPD Blue ran on ABC from 1993 to 2005. During that time, the show was nominated for 84 Emmy Awards, winning the big prize — Outstanding Drama Series — in 1995.

