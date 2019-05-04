The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 5

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 17 season — and series — finales (including Shadowhunters and Into the Badlands), 15 premieres (including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Lucifer and the Lori Loughlin-less When Calls the Heart) and so much more.

Sunday, May 5

8 pm Daytime Emmy Awards (find out how to watch online)

8 pm The Spanish Princess limited series premiere (Starz)

8 pm World of Dance Season 3 finale (NBC)

9 pm When Calls the Heart returns / two-night premiere event (Hallmark Channel)

Monday, May 6

3:30 pm Big Hero 6: The Series Season 2 premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm The Resident Season 2 finale (Fox)

8 pm Shadowhunters series finale (Freeform)

8 pm When Calls the Heart returns / Night 2 of 2 (Hallmark Channel)

8:30 pm Man With a Plan Season 3 finale (CBS)

9 pm Chernobyl limited series premiere (HBO)

10 pm Into the Badlands series finale (AMC)

10 pm State of the Union short-form series premiere (SundanceTV)

Tuesday, May 7

9 pm The Haves and the Have Nots returns (OWN)

Wednesday, May 8

3 am Lucifer Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Empire Season 5 finale (Fox)

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 6 finale (ABC)

8:30 pm Schooled Season 1 finale (ABC)

9 pm Star Season 3 finale (Fox)

9 pm Modern Family Season 10 finale (ABC)

9:30 pm Single Parents Season 1 finale (ABC)

Thursday, May 9

8 pm Paradise Hotel revival premiere (Fox)

9 pm Mom Season 6 finale (CBS)

10 pm Klepper series premiere (Comedy Central)

Friday, May 10

3 am Easy final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Sneaky Pete Season 3 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am The Society series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Wine Country original movie premiere (Netflix)

8 pm MacGyver Season 3 finale (CBS)

8 pm Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Last Man Standing Season 7 finale (Fox)

8:30 pm The Cool Kids Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm Proven Innocent Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men docuseries premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 9 finale (CBS)

