GLAAD Media Awards: Pose and Elite Among Second Wave of TV Winners

The second wave of 2019 GLAAD Media Awards were handed out Saturday night in New York, where FX’s Pose took home the gold for Outstanding Drama Series.

Fellow Ryan Murphy production The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story was triumphant in the Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series category, while Netflix’s Elite — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — tied for TV’s top Spanish-language program.

The eligibility period covered Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2018. The awards recognize media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The full list of this year’s TV nominees can be found here; additional categories were announced at an initial ceremony in Los Angeles on March 28, including accolades for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Reality Program.

Scroll down for a list of tonight’s major TV winners…

Outstanding Drama Series

Billions (Showtime)

Black Lightning (The CW)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Instinct (CBS)

Pose (FX) — WINNER

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star (Fox)

Supergirl (The CW)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding TV-Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) — WINNER

Life-Size 2 (Freeform)

Sense8 (Netflix)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: “Mike Pence and ‘A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'”

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas: “NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems”

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: “Trans Rights Under Attack” — WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “Troye Sivan Hopes ‘Boy Erased’ Reaches All Parents”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “Valedictorian Seth Owen”

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

CBS Sunday Morning: “Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows” — WINNER

CBS News: “Gender: The Space Between”

Nightline: “Legacy of Hope”

SC Featured (ESPN): “Respect”

KSAT News (San Antonio, Texas): “South Texas Pride”

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

NBC Nightly News: “Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year”

Vice News Tonight: “Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade”

New Day (CNN): “Olympian Adam Rippon”

CNN Tonight With Don Lemon: “Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling” — WINNER

Velshi & Ruhle (MSNBC): “Trump: ‘Looking Very Seriously’ at Changing Transgender Definition”

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language)

Elite (Netflix) — WINNER (tie)

Mi familia perfecta (Telemundo)

Mi marido tiene más familia (Univision) — WINNER (tie)

Papá a toda madre (Univision)