GLAAD Media Awards 2019: Queer Eye, Vida Among First Wave of TV Winners

The 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were handed out Thursday night in Los Angeles, where Netflix’s Queer Eye took home the gold for Outstanding Reality Program.

Starz’s Vida was recognized as TV’s top comedy series, beating out last year’s winner Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was in the running for a fifth consecutive year.

The eligibility period covered Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2018. The awards recognize media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The full list of this year’s TV nominees can be found here; additional categories will be announced at a second ceremony on Saturday, May 4 in New York, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding TV-Movie or Limited Series.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 5 on Fox)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Superstore (NBC)

This Close (Sundance Now)

Vida (Starz) — WINNER

Will & Grace (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Program

American Idol (ABC)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Love & Hip Hop (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix) — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

“King in the North,” Fresh Off the Boat

“Prom,” Fuller House

“Service,” Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

“She,” The Good Doctor

“Someplace Other Than Here,” The Guest Book — WINNER

Outstanding Documentary

Believer (HBO) — WINNER

Call Her Ganda (Breaking Glass Pictures)

My House (Viceland)

Quiet Heroes (Logo)

When the Beat Drops (Logo)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Andi Mack (Disney Channel)

Anne With an E (Netflix)

She-Ra (Netflix)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network) — WINNER