GLAAD Media Awards: Schitt's Creek and Black Lightning Earn First Nods, Sense8 Gets Its Last, Soaps Dropped

Schitt’s Creek, Black Lightning, Pose and Vida are among the first-time contenders at the 30th GLAAD Media Awards, whose nominations were announced on Friday by Mj Rodriguez (Pose) and Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians), live from the Sundance Film Festival.

Also of note: Last year’s best drama winner, This Is Us, didn’t make the cut this time around, while Netflix’s Sense8 picked up one final nod for its series-ending movie. Meanwhile, TVLine has confirmed that the Daily Drama category, which recognized achievements on soap operas (The Bold and the Beautiful won the past three years), was dropped this time around.

Acknowledging the fairness, accuracy, inclusiveness, boldness, originality, impact and overall quality of LGBTQ representations in the media, this year’s GLAAD Media Awards will be held Thursday, March 28 (in Los Angeles) and Saturday, May 4 (in New York).

Outstanding Drama Series

Billions (Showtime)

Black Lightning (The CW)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Instinct (CBS)

Pose (FX)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star (Fox)

Supergirl (The CW)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 5 on Fox) — LAST YEAR’S WINNER

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Superstore (NBC)

This Close (Sundance Now)

Vida (Starz)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

“King in the North,” Fresh Off the Boat

“Prom,” Fuller House

“Service,” Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

“She,” The Good Doctor

“Someplace Other Than Here,” The Guest Book

Outstanding TV-Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Life-Size 2 (Freeform)

Sense8 (Netflix)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Outstanding Documentary

Believer (HBO)

Call Her Ganda (Breaking Glass Pictures)

My House (Viceland)

Quiet Heroes (Logo)

When the Beat Drops (Logo)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Andi Mack (The Disney Channel) — LAST YEAR’S WINNER

Anne With an E (Netflix)

She-Ra (Netflix)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Reality Program

American Idol (ABC)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Love & Hip Hop (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: “Mike Pence and ‘A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'” — LAST YEAR’S WINNING PROGRAM

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas: “NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems”

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: “Trans Rights Under Attack”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “Troye Sivan Hopes ‘Boy Erased’ Reaches All Parents”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “Valedictorian Seth Owen”

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

CBS Sunday Morning: “Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows”

CBS News: “Gender: The Space Between”

Nightline: “Legacy of Hope”

SC Featured (ESPN): “Respect”

KSAT News (San Antonio, Texas): “South Texas Pride”

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

NBC Nightly News: “Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year” — LAST YEAR’S WINNING PROGRAM

Vice News Tonight: “Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade”

New Day (CNN): “Olympian Adam Rippon”

CNN Tonight With Don Lemon: “Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling”

Velshi & Ruhle (MSNBC): “Trump: ‘Looking Very Seriously’ at Changing Transgender Definition”