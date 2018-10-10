Peak TV Treasure: Netflix's Elite

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

ELITE

NETWORK | Netflix

CREATED BY | Spanish TV writers Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 8

EPISODE LENGTH | 60 mins.

PREMISE | After the roof at Samuel, Nadia and Christian’s school collapses, the construction company gives them each a scholarship to Spain’s elite private school Las Encinas, where the uber wealthy teens aren’t too welcoming of their new wrong-side-of-the-tracks classmates. Big man on campus Guzmán and his friend-with-benefits/resident mean girl Lu set their sights on taking down Muslim transfer Nadia via a seduction plot.

The exception to the snobby mob rule is Marissa Cooper Marina, Guzman’s sweet but troubled sister who captures Ryan Atwood’s Samuel’s heart. Meanwhile, social media-obsessed Christian falls for marchioness’ daughter Carla, who’s been dating Polo since they were kids… but that might not be a problem.

Rounding out the ensemble are Samuel’s troublemaker older brother Trey Atwood Nano, closeted athlete Ander and Nadia’s drug-dealing brother Omar. Oh, and all the kids are being questioned in flash forwards about [Spoiler]’s murder. As the investigators try to figure out the killer’s identity, a multitude of twists give almost every character a motive.

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | The opulent wealth, soapy love triangles and scandalous antics of teenagers in shows like The O.C. and Gossip Girl; the murder-mystery aspects of Riverdale, How to Get Away With Murder and Big Little Lies; and pretty people who look like they are seconds away from being cast in a CW pilot.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | The European Spanish-language drama can be watched with subtitles or dubbing. (We recommend the former, although it will take a little extra concentration to keep up with the captions.) And although it is by all accounts a melodrama, Elite also has some intelligent things to say about religion, sexuality, economic inequality and power.

IS IT COMING BACK? | There is no news yet about a second season.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch a trailer below, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll tune in — or if you’re already a fan!