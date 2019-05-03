Ratings: In the Dark Hits 0.1 With Softer Lead-In; Crossover Fires Up Station 19

The CW’s already-renewed In the Dark this Thursday drew 513,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark season lows. Opening The CW’s night, iZombie (752K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “B+”) was on par with its previous season, doing half of what Supernatural averaged in the time slot this TV season.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Miss USA (3 mil/0.7) was up 25 percent and a tenth from last year.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.9 mil/1.4, read recap) ticked up, while Part 2 of the crossover event lifted Station 19 (6.4 mil/1.2) to its second-largest audience of the season and its best rating since the November crossover. For the People (2.7 mil/0.5) however was flat.

CBS | Big Bang (12.2 mil/1.8), Young Sheldon (10.5 mil/1.4), Life in Pieces (5.6 mil/0.8) and SWAT (5.1 mil/0.7) were all steady, while Mom (8 mil/1.1) ticked up.

NBC | Superstore (3 mil/0.9) rose two tenths to equal its best rating in more than a year. AP Bio (1.9 mil/0.5), Abby’s (1.5 mil/0.4) and SVU (3.9 mil/0.8) all ticked up, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.7 mil/0.5) was steady.

