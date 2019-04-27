The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of April 28

Noah Wyle stars in 'The Red Line' (Courtesy of CBS)

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Pivotshare” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find eight finales (including The Orville and Being Mary Jane), 10 premieres (including new series Chambers and Gentleman Jack) and so much more.

Sunday, April 28

8 pm American Gods Season 2 finale (Starz)

8 pm The Red Line limited series premiere (CBS)

9 pm Deep State Season 2 premiere (Epix)

9 pm The Redemption Project With Van Jones series premiere (CNN)

10 pm NCIS: Los Angeles time slot premiere (CBS)

10 pm United Shades of America Season 4 premiere (CNN)

Monday, April 29

8 pm The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story documentary premiere (ABC)

Tuesday, April 30

8 pm On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us docuseries premiere (HBO; three-night event)

9 pm The 100 Season 6 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Games People Play time slot premiere (BET)

10 pm At Home With Amy Sedaris Season 2 finale (truTV)

Wednesday, May 1

3 am The Act Season 1 finale (Hulu)

3 am Knock Down the House documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Billboard Music Awards (NBC)

Thursday, May 2

8 pm Miss USA (Fox)

8 pm iZombie final season premiere (The CW)

Friday, May 3

3 am Dead to Me series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Tuca & Bertie series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Last Summer movie premiere (Netflix)

8 pm At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal documentary premiere (HBO)

Saturday, May 4

8 pm Million Dollar Mile time slot/burn-off premiere (CBS)

9 pm Ransom time slot premiere (CBS)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live returns with host Adam Sandler (NBC)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?